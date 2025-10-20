Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,979 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

