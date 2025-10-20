Salus Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF $FLTB

Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Salus Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,269.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $279.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

