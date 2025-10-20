New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Kyndryl worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

