1,365 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,595,809.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817,700.37. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,228 shares of company stock worth $121,653,740. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Scotiabank began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Melius began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

Vistra Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE VST opened at $201.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

