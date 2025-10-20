Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Sells 5,893 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $92.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $93.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

