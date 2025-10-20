Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 184.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.3%

STM stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 5.49%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

