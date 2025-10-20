Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,534 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,483,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,213,000 after buying an additional 4,401,045 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,384 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,418,000 after purchasing an additional 372,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,281,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.92. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 57.43%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

