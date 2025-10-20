Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY opened at $79.71 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

