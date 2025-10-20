Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.57.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $27.84 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.