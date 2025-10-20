608 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Best Buy by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $96.77.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,650.50. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

