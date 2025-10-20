Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. OxenFree Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 223,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $83.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.