Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

