Madison Wealth Partners Inc Makes New $368,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $46.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

