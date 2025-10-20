RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,468,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 165,191 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 251,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FMHI opened at $48.14 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

