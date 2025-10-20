Reviewing Wetouch Technology (WETH) & The Competition

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “COMP – SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Wetouch Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $42.28 million $6.03 million 2.63 Wetouch Technology Competitors $14.72 billion $4.15 billion 25.89

Wetouch Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology 17.67% N/A N/A Wetouch Technology Competitors -4.07% 23.67% 7.02%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wetouch Technology has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology’s peers have a beta of 3.33, indicating that their average stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wetouch Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wetouch Technology Competitors 446 3229 8399 300 2.69

As a group, “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Wetouch Technology’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wetouch Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Wetouch Technology peers beat Wetouch Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

