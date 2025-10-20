Head-To-Head Analysis: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) vs. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 37.90% 11.41% 4.92% Gladstone Investment 83.78% 7.33% 3.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Gladstone Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $292.65 million 3.09 $119.42 million $1.66 8.39 Gladstone Investment $93.66 million 5.67 $65.32 million $2.17 6.41

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment. Gladstone Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Gladstone Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gladstone Investment 0 3 1 1 2.60

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.50%. Gladstone Investment has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.88%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Gladstone Investment.

Volatility and Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seeks to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business/consumer services sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with revenue between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds the investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

