Analysts Set Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $55.50

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.6%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

