TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.2941.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in TFI International by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in TFI International by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

