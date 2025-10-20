Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.55 on Monday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

