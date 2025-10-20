KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $334,000 Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLBT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $60,939,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 122.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,296,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $22,428,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 11,705.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 824,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 817,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $15,031,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.
