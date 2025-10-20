Short Interest in Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN) Declines By 74.5%

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,900 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the September 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
Silexion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($1.17).
About Silexion Therapeutics
Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.
