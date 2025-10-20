Phoenician Capital Llc Sells 155,000 Shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) insider Phoenician Capital Llc sold 155,000 shares of Goodfood Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,368,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,426,836. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position.
Goodfood Market Stock Performance
Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.47.
About Goodfood Market
