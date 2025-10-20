Phoenician Capital Llc Sells 155,000 Shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) insider Phoenician Capital Llc sold 155,000 shares of Goodfood Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,368,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,426,836. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

About Goodfood Market

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Goodfood is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and groceries that make it easy for members to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to complete their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in minutes.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.