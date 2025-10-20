BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 41,700 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 157,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BioNexus Gene Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGLC opened at $5.13 on Monday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 30.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNexus Gene Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

