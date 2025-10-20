Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,601,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,711,000 after buying an additional 226,649 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,821,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,019,000 after buying an additional 209,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,628,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,181,000 after buying an additional 260,772 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

