Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Drops By 69.4%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,400 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,857,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,453,000 after acquiring an additional 241,593 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,831,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,515,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 984,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 821,578 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 849,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DON opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.07. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $55.92.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

