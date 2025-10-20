Insider Selling: Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $29,392.65 in Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schrodinger Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Schrodinger stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.74. Schrodinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 118.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 174,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schrodinger by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrodinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SDGR

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.