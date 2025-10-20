Glenn Pountney Acquires 43,500 Shares of Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 11,919,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,244,580. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their position.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Glenn Pountney purchased 13,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Glenn Pountney purchased 17,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,700.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Glenn Pountney acquired 3,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,110.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Glenn Pountney bought 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$370.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Glenn Pountney bought 70,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,900.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Glenn Pountney purchased 16,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,105.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

