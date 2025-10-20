First Interstate Bank Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. First Interstate Bank owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 478,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSEW stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

