Textron Inc. $TXT Stake Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.2% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 212,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 145,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Textron by 275.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Textron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $81.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

