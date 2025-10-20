Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,917 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $121.55 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

