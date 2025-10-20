Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,089 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 62.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

