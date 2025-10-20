KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 4,500 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,184,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,098 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 689,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,597,000 after acquiring an additional 549,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,950. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $260,608. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.