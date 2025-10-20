Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 27,616 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $116.84 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $118.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,516,059.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.