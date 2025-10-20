WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $460,723.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,797.10. The trade was a 70.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WEC stock opened at $116.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

