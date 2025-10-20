Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,440 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,661,000 after buying an additional 1,295,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after buying an additional 1,832,569 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after buying an additional 3,190,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,793,000 after buying an additional 277,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,114,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,115,000 after buying an additional 311,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

