Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

