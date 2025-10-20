Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) EVP Purchases $95,581.48 in Stock

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas Virtue bought 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $95,581.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 861,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,898.26. This represents a 1.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Virco Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14). Virco Manufacturing had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Manufacturing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Virco Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Virco Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Virco Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Virco Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Virco Manufacturing Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

