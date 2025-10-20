Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Stock Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 414,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.3%

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.