Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases $73,885.40 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David Sims purchased 7,010 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $73,885.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 207,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,803.68. This represents a 3.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $11.11 on Monday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 805.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

