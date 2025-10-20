Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 223.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 12.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

ACA stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.69. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $762,903.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,277.13. The trade was a 28.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,572.78. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

