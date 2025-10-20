Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

NYSE EFX opened at $226.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average is $250.75. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $284.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

