Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 5,576 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 257.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Power Integrations by 364.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 841.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.60. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.