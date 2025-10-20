Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $125.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $128.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

