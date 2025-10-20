BlackRock $BLK Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,300.81.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,161.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,140.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,043.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.