Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

