Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $97.10 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

