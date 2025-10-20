Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE C opened at $97.10 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
