Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April $EAPR Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAPR. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $11,286,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $29.15 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

