Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $97.10 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.