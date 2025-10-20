Yelp Inc. $YELP Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.07% of Yelp worth $23,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth $305,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at $5,134,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YELP opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $37,116.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,325. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,150.42. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

