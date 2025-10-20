International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in BlackRock $BLK

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,300.81.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,161.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,140.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,043.90. The firm has a market cap of $179.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

